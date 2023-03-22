Communities to test tornado sirens as part of national test

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Several communities across Michigan will test their tornado sirens at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 as part of a national severe weather alert test.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s All Hazards Weather Radio Test and the statewide tornado drill will also take place at that time.

Residents are encouraged to practice their severe weather safety plan during that time.

If you hear tornado sirens in your community, it is likely due to this test. However, participation is not required. If you do not hear sirens, your community may have opted out of participating in the test.

