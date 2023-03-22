Flint police investigate a deadly shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint Police Department and Michigan State Police Major Case Unit are investing a deadly shooting.

On Wednesday, March 22 at about 12:00 p.m., Flint police responded to a shooting on the 2300 block of Davison Road in Flint, police said.

According to police, when officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot. Police said the man later died from his injuries.

No additional information is available at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Det. Sgt. Mike Ross at 810-237-6918. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL, the P3Tips mobile app, or at CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.

