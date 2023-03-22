Grindr to distribute free home HIV tests

Grindr is distributing free home HIV tests.
Grindr is distributing free home HIV tests.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A popular LGBTQ+ dating app is working to combat the spread of HIV.

Grindr is distributing free at-home HIV tests to users in the United States as part of a new public health initiative.

HIV continues to affect the gay, bi and trans-community more than many other groups.

The test is now available to order from the app’s main menu. Just look for the “free HIV home test” button.

People will get an OraQuick kit. It is an FDA-approved, over-the-counter test that works by swabbing the gums. Results take about 20 minutes.

Grindr partnered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Emory University and Building Healthy Online Communities, a consortium of public health programs and gay dating apps.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
2 Amish children killed, 3rd injured in buggy-vehicle crash
A fire broke out at Abele Greenhouse and Garden Center on Sunday, March 19
‘Act of God’ causes fire at Abele Greenhouse and Garden Center
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
ELEMENT: FBI Seal - Current Logo as of 2/2023
GRAPHIC: Clare Co. man pleads guilty to threatening to kill judge, bake wife into meat pasty
A historian cooks on a fire at the annual River of Time event.
River of Time changing location of historic event

Latest News

MSU students are in mourning after three of their fellow Spartans were shot and killed on...
MSU student discharged from hospital following shooting
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency personnel work at the...
Ukraine: Russia hits apartments and dorm, killing civilians
Nearly 160,000 power outages were reported in California after another atmospheric river...
160K without power as severe storms pass through California
A vehicle drives past fallen trees along Big Basin Way during the latest atmospheric storm...
Powerful Pacific storm clobbers California
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand