MSU student discharged from hospital following shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Another Michigan State University student has been discharged from Sparrow Hospital following the shooting on campus on Feb. 13, MSU Police and Public Safety reported.

The mass shooting resulted in the deaths of three MSU students: Brian Fraser, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, Arielle Anderson, a junior from Grosse Pointe, and Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson.

The shooting left five others critically injured.

The latest update was announced on Wednesday, March 22.

The police department reported the hospital said one student, who was previously in fair condition, has been discharged.

Three students were previously discharged; one being discharged on Feb. 23 and the other two were discharged on March 3.

One student remains in critical condition, according to the hospital.

