MSU student discharged from hospital following shooting

MSU students are in mourning after three of their fellow Spartans were shot and killed on...
MSU students are in mourning after three of their fellow Spartans were shot and killed on campus on Monday night and five others were critically injured.(WNEM)
By Emily Brown
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Another Michigan State University student has been discharged from Sparrow Hospital following the shooting on campus on Feb. 13, MSU Police and Public Safety reported.

The mass shooting resulted in the deaths of three MSU students: Brian Fraser, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, Arielle Anderson, a junior from Grosse Pointe, and Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson.

The shooting left five others critically injured.

The latest update was announced on Wednesday, March 22.

The police department reported the hospital said one student, who was previously in fair condition, has been discharged.

Three students were previously discharged; one being discharged on Feb. 23 and the other two were discharged on March 3.

One student remains in critical condition, according to the hospital.

Communities to test tornado sirens as part of national test
The tornado siren in Shawnee Park.
Allergens and symptoms to look out for this allergy season
Allergens and symptoms to look out for this allergy season
Bay County Board votes to close 50-year-old community pool
It is the end of an era in Bay City as the County Board of Commissioners vote to close the...
School grade accountability repeal moves forward in Michigan
Change this caption before publishing

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
2 Amish children killed, 3rd injured in buggy-vehicle crash
A fire broke out at Abele Greenhouse and Garden Center on Sunday, March 19
‘Act of God’ causes fire at Abele Greenhouse and Garden Center
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
ELEMENT: FBI Seal - Current Logo as of 2/2023
GRAPHIC: Clare Co. man pleads guilty to threatening to kill judge, bake wife into meat pasty
A historian cooks on a fire at the annual River of Time event.
River of Time changing location of historic event

Latest News

Communities to test tornado sirens as part of national test
Allergens and symptoms to look out for this allergy season
Tornado safety
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Tornado safety after the storm
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, March 22nd