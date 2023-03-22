New esports facility at Grand Blanc High School

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – It’s game on at Grand Blanc High School, where the school says their brand-new esports facility is almost complete.

The facility features state-of-the-art computers and other gaming equipment for those aspiring to get into competitive gaming.

Michael Fray, the principal of Grand Blanc High, said there’s more that goes into esports than just playing video games.

“I think it gets a bad rep. Sometimes people think it’s a kid sitting in the basement playing video games by themselves and why are we encouraging that, and it’s way more than that. It’s the team dynamic, the collaboration, the engagement, and something that you’re a part of,” he said.

Fray added the students will be able to hone their skills on a wide variety of games.

