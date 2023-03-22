New esports facility at Grand Blanc High School

It’s game on at Grand Blanc High School, where the school says their brand-new esports facility is almost complete.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – It’s game on at Grand Blanc High School, where the school says their brand-new esports facility is almost complete.

The facility features state-of-the-art computers and other gaming equipment for those aspiring to get into competitive gaming.

Michael Fray, the principal of Grand Blanc High, said there’s more that goes into esports than just playing video games.

“I think it gets a bad rep. Sometimes people think it’s a kid sitting in the basement playing video games by themselves and why are we encouraging that, and it’s way more than that. It’s the team dynamic, the collaboration, the engagement, and something that you’re a part of,” he said.

Fray added the students will be able to hone their skills on a wide variety of games.

Flint police investigate a deadly shooting
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Baristas strike at 100 Starbucks locations
Baristas strike at Mt. Pleasant Starbucks.
Flint activist speaks on Flint Water settlement
The mom of the poster child for the Flint Water Crisis is calling on the state and the city to...
MSU taking on Kansas State in New York
Michigan State will be playing in their 25th straight NCAA Men's Basketball tournament.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
2 Amish children killed, 3rd injured in buggy-vehicle crash
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
A fire broke out at Abele Greenhouse and Garden Center on Sunday, March 19
‘Act of God’ causes fire at Abele Greenhouse and Garden Center
ELEMENT: FBI Seal - Current Logo as of 2/2023
GRAPHIC: Clare Co. man pleads guilty to threatening to kill judge, bake wife into meat pasty
A historian cooks on a fire at the annual River of Time event.
River of Time changing location of historic event

Latest News

TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, March 22
New esports facility at Grand Blanc High School
Michigan State will be playing in their 25th straight NCAA Men's Basketball tournament.
MSU taking on Kansas State in New York
MSU taking on Kansas State in New York