New program will connect police with mental health workers

Saginaw PD completed the Crisis Connect program training.
By Emily Brown
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The Saginaw Police Department received training for a new crisis program that will connect officers with mental health workers.

The “Crisis Connect” program will provide patrol vehicles with iPads that will directly connect the officers to mental health workers to support residents in need of mental health assistance, the police department said.

“We are committed to helping every citizen in need,” the police department said. “It’s just another excellent technological advancement tool for our belts to better assist the public.”

The program was provided by the Saginaw County Community Mental Health Authority.

The program is expected to go live on March 28.

