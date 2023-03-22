Police notified after alleged ‘hit list’ found at Perry High School

"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority."
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PERRY, Mich. (WILX) - Officials at Perry High School are working out the next steps after an alleged “hit list” was reported.

In a letter sent out to families and school staff Wednesday, superintendent Lori Haven said a student at Perry High School reported another student had a list of names that they believed could be a “hit list.”

Haven said the district investigated the incident and established that the list in the student’s notebook was not a “hit list,” but police were still informed as a precaution.

The student will not be on campus as school officials determine what to do next.

Haven emphasized that the safety of the students and staff is the top priority of the school.

Read next:


