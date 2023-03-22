Staying mild Wednesday, scattered rain chances last into Thursday morning

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Warm and bright conditions have carried through the very beginning of the spring season! We’ll stay mild today but we are expecting more clouds than the last few days. Some scattered light showers will develop this evening and tonight, lasting into Thursday morning too.

Today

Light showers missed our area to the south this morning so roads are still dry and bus stop conditions look good! Keep in mind there is a large temperature split across our area this morning, so our southern counties are maintaining the 40s while our northern counties are starting between 28 and 30 degrees.

A southerly wind today will help elevate highs well into the 40s again. 50 degrees will be possible in our southern row of counties. Even up north, lower to middle 40s are most likely as that southerly wind picks up to 5 to 15 mph with 20 mph gusts.

Wednesday sees highs in the 40s and 50s. (WNEM)

The best chance for rain today starts this evening. It will be a lighter rain moving in from the south. This will be after-dark so the daylight hours will stay dry.

Wednesday evening sees scattered showers move in from the south. (WNEM)

Tonight

That scattered rain continues overnight. The most consistent rainfall will be in our southern counties, our northern counties see activity a little more on-and-off through this time period. This will be all rain overnight so there’s no worry of icy or snowy roads.

Wednesday night sees scattered rain showers. (WNEM)

Lows tonight fall to around 40 degrees, though our northern counties will be a couple of degrees colder. The wind will be light and variable so wind chills will not be a factor on Thursday morning.

Thursday

Scattered rain showers will still continue on Thursday morning, with the best chance in our southern locations too. By midday that rain will wrap up leaving drier weather for the afternoon. We could even see some clouds breaking up during the afternoon leading to some peeks of sun to close out the day!

Thursday morning sees the best chance of rain in the south. (WNEM)

Rain totals when everything wraps up will be between 0.1″ and 0.4″. The highest totals will be to the south where that rain is more consistent. This will be beneficial for our southern counties where we technically still have moderate drought conditions.

Rain totals between Wednesday and Thursday will total between 0.1" and 0.4", with the highest totals south. (WNEM)

Saturday Wet Weather

We’re keeping an eye on the chance for rain and snow on Saturday. It’s likely we see wet weather, the big question is the timing of rain and snow, and where that exactly lines up across Mid-Michigan. If we do see any snow, keep in mind that the ground has warmed up due to the temperatures we’ve had recently. This will cause initial melting of any snow that does fall and will surely work against seeing any major accumulations. Stay right here for updates regarding this potential on Saturday as we keep you updated!

Here are some key points for Saturday's rain/snow potential. (WNEM)

Highs in the 40s continue into the weekend and next week, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

