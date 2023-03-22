Suspect in custody following MSU police alert regarding suspect with knife

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Police report a suspect is in custody following the alert of a suspicious person on campus Wednesday.

MSU Police and Public Safety reported on social media “UPDATE: The suspect was located in downtown East Lansing by East Lansing PD and is in law enforcement custody. There is no longer a threat to campus. There is no need to shelter-in-place.”

Police sent an initial update saying “the assault was initiated off campus and officers remain in the area attempting to locate the subject. At this time the secure in place is being lifted. There is no longer believed to be an imminent threat to campus. Report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.”

The police advised if nearby, secure-in-place. If you are near that location, call Michigan State University Police to report any unusual or suspicious activity.

MSU ALERT: A man was reported being seen in downtown East Lansing with a knife. He then walked across Grand River and was seen on campus near Ramp 6. Officers are in the area and working to locate the suspect, but he may have left the area. pic.twitter.com/fvogA5AO9A — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) March 22, 2023

Police advised to monitor local media for more information.

Police said the subject was described by witnesses as a tall light skinned native American male, in his 30′s, wearing a grayish colored hoodie, with a black mask, black pants and beige coat. Last seen in the area of Grand River and Ramp 6.

