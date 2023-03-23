2 local churches receive grant for energy efficiency improvements

By Emily Brown
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two churches in mid-Michigan are slated to become more energy efficient with the support from a grant provided by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

EGLE’s grant totaled $1.24 million and will be divvied up between 11 houses of worship in low-income Michigan neighborhoods, two of which are Asbury United Methodist Church in Flint and Luke Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Saginaw.

They will each receive $100,000 of Sacred Spaces Clean Energy Grants to make improvements that reduce their consumption of fossil fuels for electricity, heating, and cooling.

The program required applicants to have annual budgets under $250,000, 50 or more members, at least 10 years of operation, buildings open to the public, and active programs responding to human needs, such as food pantries or health clinics.

“Making energy efficiency upgrades to heating, cooling, and electrical systems for these 11 congregations will reduce their utility bills, while helping them dedicate more of their resources toward serving their communities,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

Open to applicants of any faith or denomination, the grant program is a pilot project of the Climate Witness Project (CWP), a partnership between the nonprofit World Renew and the Christian Reformed Church of North America, both of Grand Rapids.

