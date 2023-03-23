AG issues warrants in string of marijuana dispensary break-ins

(Michigan State Police)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Attorney General Dana Nessel has issued warrants for 12 suspects in connection to more than 20 marijuana dispensary break-ins across the state.

Most of the suspects are being charged with safe breaking, criminal enterprise, and breaking and entering with intent. They face up to life in prison if they are convicted.

RELATED: Police chase after marijuana store burglarized ends in crash

The AG’s office alleges the defendants are tied to a string of break-ins to dispensaries across the state in May 2022.

Many of the suspects were identified after attempting to break a safe stolen from one of the dispensaries by throwing it off the roof of a house, the AG’s office said.

During the investigation, officials discovered 20 dispensaries with related break-ins during that time.

“This is an unfortunate example of why Congress must pass the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act,” Nessel said. “Without access to traditional banking the cannabis industry is left as a ripe target for criminals. Any legal business should have fair access to our banking institutions for the security of their own business and employees as well as public safety.”

Two defendants were recently arrested in a separate case involving an alleged attempted theft from a dispensary in Bay County in March 2022. That case is separate from these charges and is being handled by the Bay County Prosecutor’s office.

