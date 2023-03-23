Beecher Buccaneers beat Ecorse Raiders 64-54

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The High School Final Fours tipped off on Thursday in East Lansing with division four and division three action.

The Boys’ Basketball State Semi-finals officially got underway on Thursday, March 23 in East Lansing. Leading the charge for the state’s weekend is the Beecher Buccaneers, who are back at the Breslin Center for the third straight year.

After losing in the semi-finals last year, Beecher was ready to put that loss behind them as they took on Ecorse on Thursday. The game was a battle of two very strong teams who both shot the ball very well, but the edge was given to the Buccaneers who shot 50 percent from the field compared to almost 45 percent from the Raiders.

The guys who were on that Beecher semi-final team last year were balling out Thursday. Kevin Tiggs Jr. and Robert Lee Jr. both dropped 17 points during the game. The Buccaneers would pull away in the second half like they’ve done a lot this year, and it was capped off with a posturizing dunk from Lee to get the win Thursday, 64 to 54.

“It’s just good to just get my teammates involved. I’m not, one person can’t just win the game, so you got to play with your team and just trust my teammates. Play defense how we do every day in practice. We work hard so we just let it translate,” Lee said.

Beecher now knows what needs to be done this Saturday, March 25. The Buccaneers won a state championship two years ago, and after their painful exit from Breslin last year, it’s time for Beecher to get that title back.

“I reminded them of that last year. The sad faces, the crying, the missing the expectation and those guys have been holding on to that all year. So once again man, I give God glory, we’re here and we’re one step closer, but the job’s not finished,” said Beecher’s Head Coach Marquis Gray.

“I was a part of that team last year and you know, all my guys, all my senior guys, James Cummings, Carmelo Harris, I didn’t want to see them go out that way. They kind of hung their heads, so I knew like next year, I knew I had to make sure me and Rob just came out, and Jacoby, our three guys just come out and play hard so we never feel that feeling again,” said Jaylen Townsend, a forward and senior at Beecher High School.

Beecher will now face Traverse City St. Francis in the division three state championship game at the Breslin Center on Saturday, March 25 at 4:30 p.m.

