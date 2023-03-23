Case against Oxford school shooter’s parents can move forward, Court of Appeals rules

Jennifer Crumbley (left) and James Crumbley (right) have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.
Jennifer Crumbley (left) and James Crumbley (right) have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.(Oakland County Sheriff's Office)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OXFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled the case against the Oxford school shooter’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, can move forward.

In an opinion issued on Thursday, March 23, the court affirmed there was sufficient evidence presented against the defendants to bind them over for trial on the charges of involuntary manslaughter, therefore denying the defendants’ appeal on the circuit court’s ruling that denied the defendants’ motion to dismiss the charges.

James and Jennifer Crumbley have each been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter related to the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School where their son, Ethan Crumbley, shot and killed four students and injured several others.

Ethan Crumbley has pleaded guilty to all charges against him, including four counts of first-degree murder. He remains in the Oakland County Jail awaiting sentencing.

You can read the court’s full opinion here.

