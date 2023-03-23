Change initiated for overcrowded animal shelter

Animal shelters are dealing with an overcrowding crisis.
Animal shelters are dealing with an overcrowding crisis.(WNEM)
By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Mar. 23, 2023
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Animal shelters are dealing with an overcrowding crisis.

After the pandemic pet boom, shelters say they are now filled to the brim with strays, and one of those feeling the immense strain is Genesee County Animal Control.

That’s why the county is stepping in to help.

The shelter spoke about how commissioners are helping initiate changes to hopefully alleviate the stress.

Extremely over capacity. That’s how Jay Parker, director of Genesee County Animal Control describes the shelter’s current condition.

“Over this last previous year was the capacity crisis that we entered,” Parker said.

He said that their hands are tied as they have utilized every inch of space possible to keep up with demand.

“Due to probably people just getting bored with animals they probably got during COVID, the cost of food and medical attention and vet care have skyrocketed. And then people just can’t afford the animals anymore and we just ran into a situation where the animals need better care,” Parker said. “We were barely able to keep up with what we had going into the crisis.”

But on top of the lack of space, he says they also just don’t have the staffing to keep up.

“My employees and the rescues and the volunteers that come here every day, they do a wonderful job, but they were stretched. And so we really saw a need for something to happen.”

And it did.

The County Board of Commissioners gave initial approval to a reorganization plan for animal control during a committee meeting on Wednesday, March 22. With that, they will also waive the county’s hiring freeze.

“There’s a lot of changes in place that the commissioners have been wonderful on backing us on. There’s just been a need for it and the compacity issues just really pushed us over the edge. And it was something we couldn’t plan for and we need to reorganize to handle,” Parker said.

Additionally, they are looking to hire a permanent veterinarian. The changes are expected to cost the county $700,000 during the next three fiscal years.

The plan will be funded by the county’s general fund.

