Damp start Thursday, tracking rain & snow potential Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Scattered rain began picking up on Wednesday night, more activity is expected going through this Thursday morning too. By the afternoon, conditions dry out with quieter weather holding through Friday. Saturday sees the next storm system passing through, this should bring wet and messy weather to the area, though there are still some unclear specifics on the rain/snow split that is expected.

Today

Rain gear will be needed for the bus stops this morning, there’s also been a light fog rolling in. If you’re able to leave the house a couple minutes early, you might want to!

The final wave of rain is moving through for mid-morning, by noon we see dry weather taking over behind this system’s cold front. We could see a little bit of clearing behind the cold front during the afternoon, but it doesn’t look like a return to fully sunny skies. At the least, we’ll salvage some peeks of sun before the day wraps up!

Thursday morning sees wet conditions. (WNEM)

Highs today will continue in the 40s, just a few degrees colder than our highs from the first half of the week. We expect 48 degrees in Flint, 46 in the Tri-Cities, and around 41 to 43 degrees up north. The wind will be from the northwest behind that front, with a speed of 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday will maintain the 40s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Conditions are quiet tonight! It will be a little bit chillier with a low of 28 degrees, but a light wind at 5 to 10 mph will keep wind chills within a few degrees of the air temperature. Skies will be partly cloudy, mostly owed to high clouds moving through. Roads are expected to be in normal shape as you start off on Friday morning.

Friday

To close out the workweek, we expect variably cloudy skies and a high of 42 degrees! Also a bit cooler, but we stay dry with a light northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. Cloud coverage will still allow for occasional sunny or bright conditions on Friday.

Friday will be a slightly cooler day, especially closer to Lake Huron. (WNEM)

Saturday Rain & Snow Potential

We’ve been keeping an eye on the next storm system passing through on Saturday. It will certainly be a wet and messy day, but some of the specifics on this rain and snow still need to be nailed down.

Breezy conditions will prevail on Saturday with the low passing by, wind gusts between 35 and 40 mph are certainly a possibility. Wind directions could be variable, depending on where exactly the low tracks through the lower peninsula.

Rain will be more of the rule in our southern counties and across the Thumb. Those locations only have a small chance of seeing some snow mixing in. There is a better chance for continued snowfall with less rain for our northern counties. By the evening, as the system wraps up out of our area, we could see some light snow mixing back in across more of Mid-Michigan.

An accumulating wet, slushy snow is possible up north on Saturday. (WNEM)

While it’s still too early for a detailed snowfall map, it is safe to say that you shouldn’t put your snow shovel into storage just yet if you’re located up north! From Clare to Gladwin Counties and north, there’s at least a 50% of accumulating 2″ of snow or more. Keep in mind this would be a wet, heavy, slushy accumulation that may very well melt quickly during the daytime -- especially on salted surfaces. The chance of seeing any measurable accumulations drops off as you go farther south from the locations listed above. Also with respect to accumulations, temperatures will be very important as we’ll be riding along the freezing line. In addition, accumulations will have a better chance with a longer duration of snowfall that can also have some higher snowfall rates.

There is a chance of seeing a couple of inches of accumulation on Saturday. (WNEM)

As always, keeps tabs right here on the forecast, we’ll be the first to let you know of any new updates! For a look at what’s in store after Saturday, check out the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

