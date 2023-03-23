Dates announced for 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - The 2024 NFL Draft will take place in Detroit April 25 to April 27, 2024.

The announcement was made on Thursday, March 23 by Visit Detroit in collaboration with the National Football league.

The draft next year will be located in the the area around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Hundreds of thousands of fans have attended the NFL draft in years past.

“Fans locally and across the nation can now mark their calendars and plan their visit for a celebration of football and Detroit hospitality,” said Claude Molinari, Visit Detroit President and CEO. “Planning will intensify and we will continue to collaborate with the City of Detroit, the Detroit Lions, Downtown Detroit Partnership and other key stakeholders to ensure the event creates a beneficial lasting legacy for all members of our community.”

According to the NFL, the draft gives the teams the opportunity to infuse their rosters with new talent.

Visit Detroit announced the NFL Draft Experience, an interactive football theme park, will be in Detroit for the event and provides fans a free opportunity to take part in participatory games, enjoy interactive exhibits, musical performances, autograph sessions, and take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

This year, the NFL Draft takes place in Kansas City on April 27-29. Fans interested in more information on the 2024 NFL Draft Detroit can register at VisitDetroit.com/2024NFLDraft.

