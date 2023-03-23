Easy day Friday, sloppy Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was a wet start to the day for parts of Mid-Michigan, but things have dried out significantly this afternoon.

Many of us are also getting a taste of late day sunshine, and although cooler, temperatures are in the 40s once again. Quiet weather is expected to stick around through tomorrow, but things are expected to be more interesting as we start the weekend on Saturday.

This Evening & Overnight

Dry weather is expected through the rest of this evening, with skies clearing out this evening. Overnight, some cloud cover may fill back in here and there, but we should see partly cloudy skies for the most part, with patches of mostly cloud skies.

Low temperatures tonight will be cooler tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures will drop a bit more tonight, with lows expected to settle in the 20s for most areas tonight. Some teens are possible farther to the north. Winds will be out of the north tonight around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Friday

Friday should be an easy day to get through with a mix of clouds and sunshine through the day, and a dry Friday evening, even with clouds increasing ahead of our system arriving after midnight that brings messy conditions on Saturday.

Temperatures will be cooler on Friday in most areas. (WNEM)

Highs on Friday are expected to land in the upper 30s to middle 40s. Winds will be out of an east or northeasterly direction tomorrow around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

The system will move in after midnight on early Saturday morning.

What the radar may look like early Saturday. (WNEM)

Saturday Storm System: Updates Still Possible

Our eyes continue to be on a storm system that will pass through the Great Lakes region as we start the weekend on Saturday. This system will have the potential to bring rain, mixed precipitation, and snow to the area, with different outcomes in different parts of the TV5 viewing area. Generally, the farther north you go, the more snow you’ll see, the farther south, more rain and less snow.

What the radar may look like by late Saturday morning. (WNEM)

A rough timeline has this system moving into the area from the southwest overnight Friday into Saturday morning and continuing through the early evening before pulling away late Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

What the radar may look like around lunchtime on Saturday. (WNEM)

So it doesn’t get lost in the shuffle with snowfall, winds will also be gusty on Saturday, with frequent gusts expected to be over 30 miles per hour, with the strongest gusts over 40 miles per hour. Those winds will be sustained between 15 to 30 miles per hour, starting the day in an easterly direction before turning westerly in the second half of the day.

With the system arriving at one of our coldest points of the day, it will likely start as snow or mixed precipitation as it lifts northward, which may bring some initial snowfall accumulations to places like the Tri-Cities, Flint region, and Thumb before warmer air moves into the area late in the morning turning things over to rain.

Between this transition, a brief period of freezing rain is possible, but we’re expecting quickly enough to avoid a prolonged problem.

What the radar may look like early Saturday evening. (WNEM)

It’s also worth noting that there will be an area of snow on the backside of the system that will rotate through parts of the area before it pulls away. So even in areas that transition to rain, you may see one more round of snowfall that passes through before we dry out Saturday night. Accumulations with that round will be dependent on how warm we get in these areas during the day. At this time, it doesn’t look like much.

Things should be drying out by late Saturday evening. (WNEM)

Areas north of the Tri-Cities will remain mostly snow, if not all snow, through the entire storm system, which will allow more efficient accumulation and higher snowfall totals. An area of around 1-4″ is expected through places like northern Isabella, northern Midland, and northern Bay counties up through Clare, Gladwin, and Arenac counties, over to eastern Iosco. Our heaviest area will be in northern Clare, Roscommon, and western Ogemaw which will be around 3-6″.

Our first map of snowfall projections. Since we're still over 24 hours away, adjustments are still possible. (WNEM)

It’s worth noting that melting and compaction will be possible with the heavy, wet texture of the snow and some areas like Saginaw and southward, some of that snow will be melted quickly after warmer temperatures and rain move into the area. This could make accurate measurements very difficult.

Advisories will likely be issued for parts of the region on Friday or Friday night, and when that happens, we’ll be sure to let you know! A good way to be informed is the TV5 Weather App, which you can download in the App Store or Google Play, just search WNEM Weather.

