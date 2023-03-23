Fire Chief: 74-year-old Saginaw man killed in fire

By Hannah Mose
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – A Saginaw man was killed in an apartment fire on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, March 22 at 7:38 p.m., the Saginaw Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment building at 2004 Limerick Street in Saginaw, said Fire Chief Thomas Raines.

Raines said the fire occurred in one of the eight apartments in the two-story building.

A 74-year-old man was killed in the fire, Raines said. No other deaths or injuries were reported.

Raines said three of the other apartments were damaged by smoke or water.

According to Raines, the Saginaw Police Department and Michigan State Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

