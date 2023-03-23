Michigan State students now required to take active violence intruder training

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is implementing new safety measures which include safety training, door locks, building access and camera expansion.

Background: MSU plans to update security, ‘reclaim our sense of safety’

Active shooter training was once optional but is now mandatory for students. This comes after February’s shooting that killed three students and injured five others.

Michigan State student Courtney Kautz said that training is long overdue.

“It’s sad that it’s necessary, but it is good we are going to have that training because just yesterday there was a guy arrested for having a knife and that was right behind my apartment complex,” Kautz said. “There was another shelter-in-place yesterday. It’s very sad we have to deal with this.”

According to the Detroit Free Press, in the past three years, only one building on the campus had a secure-in-place drill.

MSU Deputy Spokesperson Dan Olsen said an online course will help students be better prepared for future threats.

“Making sure we make this training is available, require it so folks take it,” Olsen said. “But then making sure we are following up so that each student and staff see this as a necessary item to better protect themselves and others.”

Olsen said action will be taken for students who do not complete the training.

“We are looking at measures that we can provide to ensure that our students, faculty, and staff receive the training that is necessary,” Olsen said.

Kautz said she hasn’t had training since arriving on campus and that this is a step in the right direction.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.