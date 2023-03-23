MSHDA holds meeting, discusses housing shortage

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Buying a house is no cake walk right now and, in addition to high interest rates, a big reason for that is a shortage of homes.

Michigan leaders say the state needs an estimated 190,000 homes.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) held a meeting in Flint to discuss the shortage and determine priority areas.

They say it’s time to take action, but they’ll need help from the community.

“This is a responsibility of the private sector, a responsibility of people who live in those communities, and that’s what this is all about. We’re organizing 15 of these meetings around the state in 15 different regions, we’ve had various stakeholders come into the meetings and meet with us,” said Gary Heidel, chief of staff for the MSHDA.

He adds, thanks to the statewide housing plan, the organization received the most funding it’s ever had.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.