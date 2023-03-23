MSU fans fired up for game against Kansas State

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Things are heating up in the NCAA tournament as the Michigan State Spartans play the Kansas State Wildcats with a chance to move on to the Elite Eight.

TV5′s James Felton reports ahead of Thursday’s big matchup in New York that the Spartans are ready to go!

Felton was at the Second Floor NYC for the “March Is On” Sweet 16 pep rally where Michigan State fans gathered before Thursday’s game against Kansas State, and as you can imagine, they’re fired up for a win.

“Oh, it’s incredible. New York is such a strong supporter of Michigan State,” said Nick McLaren, Vice President of Alumni for Michigan State University

McLaren is talking about the pep rally for Spartan fans as they await the Sweet 16 matchup against Kansas State for the right to go to the Elite Eight. There was music, food, and plenty of Spartan spirit to go around.

“We’re pretty excited about the team this year. They’ve been through so much, and for them to rise to this level, it’s not a surprise for Michigan State, we’re used to this,” McLaren said.

While the fans may be accustomed to making the Sweet 16, the trip holds more meaning as the Spartan community continues to heal from the tragic events that took place on campus in February.

“You know Izzo said after everything that he wanted to bring joy to campus. And I think that he’s working to achieve that and hopefully everyone can be behind the basketball team,” said MSU fan Kaley Walker.

“It’s a release I think for everyone, for the students, for the community. You know sports are good. They can always use it for good, that’s the good thing about sports,” Joe Karnaz, another MSU fan.

“It’s just the community coming together as a whole, and they’ve been so supportive of Michigan State a number of different ways, that basketball is secondary to everything else that’s going on, but it is a nice distraction for our alumni, campus, and students,” McLaren said.

Thursday’s game is at 6:30 p.m. on TBS.

