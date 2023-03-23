Saginaw K-9 officer makes drug bust

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department made a large drug and gun bust on Wednesday night with the help of its most recent K-9 officer to join the force.

The department says K-9 Krixus found suspected fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, meth, a substantial amount of money, and two guns. Officer Megan Nelson, who handles Krixus, says they were asked by the Michigan Department of Corrections to assist them in a compliancy check on a man on probation.

The house where the check was performed is where all the contraband was found.

Nelson and Krixus have been working together less than a year but the two already share a special bond.

“He’s quite a ball of energy. He’s a lot of fun. He’s the best partner I could ask for. And I love all my partners on the road that are human, but this guy watches my back 24/7,” Nelson said.

Nelson says she is the first female handler in the Saginaw Police Department and that her career has been her dream since she was a child.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.