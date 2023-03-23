Two men bound over for trial in 2018 cold case murder

Robert Rodway (left) and Thomas Olson (right)
Robert Rodway (left) and Thomas Olson (right)(WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATH TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The two men accused of the 2018 murder of Chong Yang in Bath Township have been bound over for trial.

On Nov. 16, 2018, Yang was hunting in the Rose Lake State Park in Bath Township. When Yang didn’t return home, his family looked for him and found his car in the parking lot of the park. They followed two sets of footprints which led them to Yang’s body, officials said.

When police arrived, they found Yang lying face down with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. Witness testimony and a plastic bag with hunting spray recovered near the scene led police to two suspects: Thomas Olson, 34, of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34, of St. Johns.

Attorney General Dana Nessel alleges the defendants killed Yang while hunting and then stole his headlamp, knife, backpack, and shotgun.

Olson and Rodway were arrested on Dec. 21 by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team. They have since been bound over to circuit court for trial.

“We’re grateful to be bringing this cold case one step closer to trial and will continue our work to provide justice to the family as well as healing to this community,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “I am thankful for the broad, cohesive effort between our department, the Bath Township Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and our prosecutors for their dedication to pursuing justice for this brutal, senseless crime.”

Olson and Rodway have both been charged with one count of felony murder, and one count of felony firearm.

They face up to life in prison if convicted. They are being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

