Prosecutor: Mom forced daughter to engage in sexual activities with neighbor

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Two Burton residents are facing charges for allegedly abusing, sexually assaulting, and human trafficking a child.

On Feb. 23, Grand Blanc Township Police were called to an address for a disturbance at the residence, which was unrelated to the human trafficking case, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said, adding the police became aware of this address because of that call.

On March 6, the police received an anonymous tip saying in 2020, a mother had sent her daughter (who was 9-years-old at the time) next door to a neighbor’s house for sexual acts, Leyton said, adding this tip sent them back to that same address.

Police were able to identify the neighbor and an investigation began on March 8.

Investigators set up a Voices for Children interview with the victim, who is now 11-years-old. During the interview, the child said she was sexually assaulted by her neighbor, Leyton said.

The victim told investigators her mom would get a text and tell her to go over to the neighbor’s house, Leyton said, adding the neighbor would sometimes give the child a stuffed animal.

The neighbor and the victim’s mom were arrested on March 21.

The neighbor is facing 12 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, 12 counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of using a computer to commit a crime, one count of human trafficking of a minor, and one count of distributing sexually explicit material to a minor.

The victim’s mom is facing 12 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, 12 counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of using a computer to commit a crime, one count of human trafficking of a minor, one count of distributing sexually explicit material to a minor, and 12 counts of second-degree child abuse.

Leyton said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could come out after a forensic review of the computers that may be involved in this case.

“I’m appalled by these allegations,” Leyton said. “It’s one of the most outrageous and disgusting acts, or allegations, that I have seen in all my time as county prosecutor.”

Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said it took the community to make these arrests happen.

“Obviously, the police cannot be everywhere, especially behind closed doors,” Renye said.

Renye said the character witness brought the allegations to the police, worked with community members like Voices for Children, and then worked with the detective bureau to make this happen.

Police said there was one other child in the victim’s home, but they were not involved.

Both children are in custody of an uninvolved parent, police said.

The suspects are scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, March 24. TV5 is withholding their names until they are arraigned.

