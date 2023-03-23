Prosecutor: Mom forced daughter to engage in sexual activities with neighbor

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton gives details on "outrageous allegations" in a child...
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton gives details on "outrageous allegations" in a child abuse, sexual assault, and human trafficking case.(WNEM)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNING: Details in this article may be considered graphic.

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Two Burton residents are facing charges for allegedly abusing, sexually assaulting, and human trafficking a child.

On Feb. 23, Grand Blanc Township Police were called to an address for a disturbance at the residence, which was unrelated to the human trafficking case, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said, adding the police became aware of this address because of that call.

On March 6, the police received an anonymous tip saying in 2020, a mother had sent her daughter (who was 9-years-old at the time) next door to a neighbor’s house for sexual acts, Leyton said, adding this tip sent them back to that same address.

Police were able to identify the neighbor and an investigation began on March 8.

Investigators set up a Voices for Children interview with the victim, who is now 11-years-old. During the interview, the child said she was sexually assaulted by her neighbor, Leyton said.

The victim told investigators her mom would get a text and tell her to go over to the neighbor’s house, Leyton said, adding the neighbor would sometimes give the child a stuffed animal.

The neighbor and the victim’s mom were arrested on March 21.

The neighbor is facing 12 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, 12 counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of using a computer to commit a crime, one count of human trafficking of a minor, and one count of distributing sexually explicit material to a minor.

The victim’s mom is facing 12 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, 12 counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of using a computer to commit a crime, one count of human trafficking of a minor, one count of distributing sexually explicit material to a minor, and 12 counts of second-degree child abuse.

Leyton said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could come out after a forensic review of the computers that may be involved in this case.

“I’m appalled by these allegations,” Leyton said. “It’s one of the most outrageous and disgusting acts, or allegations, that I have seen in all my time as county prosecutor.”

Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said it took the community to make these arrests happen.

“Obviously, the police cannot be everywhere, especially behind closed doors,” Renye said.

Renye said the character witness brought the allegations to the police, worked with community members like Voices for Children, and then worked with the detective bureau to make this happen.

Police said there was one other child in the victim’s home, but they were not involved.

Both children are in custody of an uninvolved parent, police said.

The suspects are scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, March 24. TV5 is withholding their names until they are arraigned.

Read next:
Dates announced for 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit
These are the highways in Michigan with the most fatalities
Freeway driving commute generic highway
Case against Oxford school shooter’s parents can move forward, Court of Appeals rules
Jennifer Crumbley (left) and James Crumbley (right) have been charged with four counts of...
AG issues warrants in string of marijuana dispensary break-ins
Gaylord, Michigan

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody following MSU police alert regarding suspect with knife
Suspect in custody following MSU police alert regarding suspect with knife
McAlester Police Department officer Joseph Barlow dies after a head-on collision.
Police officer dies after funeral procession head-on crash
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
2 Amish children killed, 3rd injured in buggy-vehicle crash
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home

Latest News

Robert Rodway (left) and Thomas Olson (right)
Two men bound over for trial in 2018 cold case murder
Dates announced for 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit
TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, March 23
These are the highways in Michigan with the most fatalities