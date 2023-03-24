2-year-old found dead in crib; parents charged with murder, prosecutor says

Jonathan Cheek and Sierra Zaitona were arrested and charged with second degree murder and child...
Jonathan Cheek and Sierra Zaitona were arrested and charged with second degree murder and child abuse.(Macomb County Jail)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (Gray News) – Two parents are facing charges in connection to starving their 2-year-old son to death, according to the Macomb County prosecutor’s office.

The prosecutor’s office said in a news release that 25-year-old Jonathon Creek and 27-year-old Sierra Zaitona allegedly found their son dead in his crib on March 16.

The coroner determined the toddler died of starvation, according to authorities.

Cheek and Zaitona were arrested and charged with second degree murder and child abuse.

The prosecutor’s office said they are both being held under a $1 million cash bond with a GPS tether if they are released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire Chief: 74-year-old Saginaw man killed in fire
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton gives details on "outrageous allegations" in a child...
Prosecutor: Mom forced daughter to engage in sexual activities with neighbor
Bay City Central
Bay City Central closed because of shooting threat
These are the highways in Michigan with the most fatalities
Jennifer Crumbley (left) and James Crumbley (right) have been charged with four counts of...
Case against Oxford school shooter’s parents can move forward, Court of Appeals rules

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 file photo, a 3D re-production of Michelangelo's David is...
Principal resigns in Fla. amid parent complaints over art lesson with image of Michelangelo’s ‘David’
First Alert Forecast: Friday afternoon, March 24
Traffic camera video shows moments before crash that killed 6 construction workers
TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, March 24
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks during the GOP retreat in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday.
House GOP passes parents’ rights bill in clash over schools