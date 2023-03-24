Bay City Central closed because of threat

Bay City Public Schools
Bay City Public Schools(Bay City Public Schools)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Mar. 24, 2023
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City Central High School is closed Friday, March 24 because of a threat.

Bay City Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Bigelow said the district received a threat against the school early Friday morning.

“We have made the decision to close the school to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and community. Please be assured that the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community members are our top priority,” Bigelow said.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety is investigating the threat.

On top of the school being closed, all activities scheduled at the school for Friday have been canceled, Bigelow said.

