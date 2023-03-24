‘In Izzo we trust’ - Spartans fans remain optimistic about next season

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University fans were left heartbroken after their team lost a nail-biting overtime game against the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sweet 16 Thursday.

The Spartans walked back to the locker room at Madison Square Garden with heavy hearts, disappointed after a hard-fought game.

Bars in East Lansing were packed as fans came out to support the Spartans in their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2019. The atmosphere was tense, with fans on the edge of their seats throughout the game, which saw the Wildcats take the lead in the first half.

Despite the nerves, fans remained positive, hoping for a comeback in the second half. The Spartans and Wildcats tied the game, sending it into overtime, much to the fans’ delight. However, MSU ultimately fell short by five points, leaving fans disappointed but looking forward to next season.

“We’re coming back for it next year. I can’t wait,” said Austin Evans, one of the fans who expressed optimism for the future.

Fans also took the opportunity to thank head coach Tom Izzo and the team for their hard work throughout the season.

“I love this team, I love these players, in Izzo we trust,” said Doug Kelly. “Thank you for this season, I think this season more than anything we needed this. Thank you for the excitement and the thrill and just to forget reality for a couple hours.”

Although this season didn’t end as they hoped, MSU fans remain proud of their team and are already looking forward to what next year will bring.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.