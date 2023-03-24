MSU’s plan to combat doctor shortage

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Patients are struggling to find providers.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly three million people in Michigan live in an area with an inadequate population-to-medical provider ratio.

Michigan State University said they are working to close that gap.

As many as 20 percent of Michigan adults and eight percent of children don’t have a primary care physician.

“My job in interacting with and overseeing the medical school- the nursing school- of public health, is to meet those shortages,” said Norman Beauchamp, Executive Vice President for Health Sciences at MSU.

According to the Michigan Academy of Family Physicians, by 2030 the state will be short 860 primary care physicians.

“So as we reflect on where we sit as a state and where we’re targeted to be by 2030, there’s going to be a shortage of nearly 1,000 primary care physicians. A lot of our work here at Michigan State is to try to address that gap and we do that in a number of ways,” Beauchamp said.

One of those ways includes the university’s career pathway: an effort to provide sustainable health care solutions across the state that will change health care for the better by identifying and responding to current and future challenges.

“We have programs in place that really reach out to each of these communities to try to create pathway programs from high school, to community college, to college, to medical school and have these students come from all parts of Michigan -- rural, urban, suburban. That’s one step,” he said. “And then the second step is medical school- it is four years so what we do in the third and fourth year is we’ll have our students go to communities, where our goal is they fall in love with those communities.”

He said he believes the key to addressing the shortage is keeping doctors in Michigan, not just getting students interested.

He said for the 500 spots they offer per year for their medical program, they received 22,000 applications this year. Their goal is to have a good ratio of local and diverse students.

“You have to start early with those pathway programs and that’s also a focus of ours. It’s not just the number of students, but the number of students from in state and the number of students from all backgrounds, because that’s how we’re going to close the gap for heath disparities,” Beauchamp said.

The National Institute of Health said the demand for more doctors is also rising due to growing and aging populations.

