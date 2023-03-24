Pleasant Friday before Saturday snow & rain

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Despite a wet start on Thursday, some sun made a return on occasion on Thursday afternoon and through the evening. Dry weather holds through this Friday, but Saturday sees the next storm system move in that will bring a wet, heavy snow up north and more rain to the south. No matter how you slice it, Saturday is going to be a messy day no matter where you live!

Today

The morning drive and bus stops are in fantastic shape! Conditions are a little cooler, but there’s no strong wind so wind chills are being kept to a minimum. Highs today make their way to the lower 40s if you’re farther inland, while anyone closer to the water will end up staying in the 30s. This is thanks to the northeast wind today, but it stays light at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday will see temperatures cooler closer to the water. (WNEM)

Tonight

In the middle of the overnight is where we see the snow and mix beginning. This will move in from the south, starting around 3 to 4 AM. It will take slightly longer to reach up north, it will end up being there closer to 6 to 7 AM. Temperatures will vary across the area by only a couple of degrees, but the initial snow should be able to accumulate, especially on elevated surfaces.

Friday night will see the snow and mix starting, right around 4 AM. (WNEM)

Wind speeds pick up overnight too, still from the northeast though. Speeds will be between 10 and 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph.

Saturday & Sunday: Snow and Wet Conditions before Dry Weather Returns

That snow and rain will continue to lift north going through the morning hours. By mid-morning, we’ll have snow ongoing in our northern counties with a period of mix in the Tri-Cities and Northern Thumb. That mix will mostly consist of sleet or pellet-type snow. While freezing rain is possible, it will be very short-lived.

Saturday morning sees snow, rain, and mix all across Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

At noon, we still have our same split occurring across the area with snow up north and rain to the south. Temperatures will be drastically different from north to south, expecting middle 40s to the south and east while temperatures will still be closer to 32 degrees up north.

By midday Saturday, snow will still be ongoing up north with rain to the south. (WNEM)

Through the afternoon, the cold air will start to wrap around to the west, then continue to spill more across Mid-Michigan into the evening hours. At this time, some scattered light snow is possible. However, accumulations from this will be minimal. Everything wraps up around midnight Saturday night.

Saturday afternoon sees snow and colder air starting to spill back south. (WNEM)

For snow totals, we’re expecting up to 3″ to 6″ in our northernmost counties (essentially where we have the Winter Storm Watch). There will be a narrower band of 1″ to 4″ for Clare, Gladwin, Standish, Whittemore, and Hale. 2″ or less is expected anywhere south of those locations. That snow will also melt quick during the day thanks to warmer temperatures (it accumulates in the morning, but will thin-out by noon). For anyone seeing rain, especially to the south and east, we’re expecting at least 0.5″ of rain.

We're expecting the most snow up north. (WNEM)

Breezy conditions will exist through Saturday. In the morning, gusts will already be up to 30 mph. The strongest gusts will be in the evening and Saturday night, though. By then, gusts will be up to 40 to 45 mph with a northwest direction.

Saturday evening will see the strongest wind gusts. (WNEM)

Sunday has variably cloudy skies and a high of 44 degrees. It will be a pleasant day overall, just still a little breezy with wind gusts up up to 25 mph. Roads are already expected to be in pretty good shape by Sunday, but this weather will only continue to help remove any slick spots left.

Past some unorganized rain and snow chances the upcoming week, conditions are largely quiet. Take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.