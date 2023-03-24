Quiet this evening, areas of rain, snow, and mix on Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a smooth end to the workweek around Mid-Michigan and it’s expected to continue through our Friday evening.

However, in typical Michigan spring fashion, we aren’t done with winter weather just yet. And as we head into the weekend on Saturday, a winter storm system will pass through the Great Lakes region bringing rain, a wintry mix, and accumulating snow to parts of the TV5 viewing area.

We even have a Winter Storm Warning for Roscommon County, and a handful of advisories. For more specific information on those, head to our Weather Alerts page.

This Evening

We should have a quiet evening ahead of us, with just an increase in cloud cover expected, if you haven’t seen clouds move in already this afternoon. This increase in cloud cover will likely spoil any chance at seeing the northern lights tonight, unlike last night’s clear skies.

Lows expected around Mid-Michigan late tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s for overnight lows, which will be something to watch as we start the day tomorrow and precipitation begins. Expect winds to gradually pick up overnight out of the east northeast with gusts starting to exceed 20 miles per hour.

Overnight & Saturday

How the radar may look at 4 AM Saturday. (WNEM)

A wintry mix and snow will start moving in overnight, and overspread the area through the morning hours on Saturday. Precipitation is expected to begin in our southern areas close to 3 AM, with the Tri-Cities and the Thumb between 4-6 AM, and areas north of the Tri-Cities between 5-8 AM.

How the radar may look at 8 AM Saturday. (WNEM)

With the system initially arriving during the coldest part of the day, we expect most areas to start with outright snow or a wintry mix, before rain gradually starts moving in through the morning southeast of a line from Alma to the Tri-Cities, and the Thumb. Areas north of there will continue seeing snow into the afternoon and evening.

How the radar may look at 12 PM Saturday. (WNEM)

Between the switch to rain from snow, there could be a brief period of freezing rain, so be mindful of slippery roads early Saturday. However, with temperatures warming up reasonably fast, we don’t expect this to be a prolonged period of freezing rain.

How the radar may look at 3 PM Saturday. (WNEM)

Areas like Mount Pleasant and Midland are going to be very close to 1″ of snow or less, to perhaps a couple of inches, depending how quickly this changeover occurs. We’ll be watching those areas closely as it seems to be a pivot point in the forecast.

Ultimately, the areas farther to the north will see the highest snowfall totals, especially in the Winter Storm Warning area. We expect 4-8″ of wet, concrete like snow in the Roscommon County area, as well as a sliver of far northern Ogemaw, and western Alcona counties. Portions of Clare, northwest Gladwin, Ogemaw, and western Iosco could see 3-6″ of snow, with 1-4″ just southeast of those areas.

Snowfall may come down as heavy as 1″ per hour at the peak in our northern areas, between 9 AM and 4 PM.

Once you start getting into the Saginaw, Bay City, and Alma area, as well as the Thumb, totals will drop off pretty quickly. We’ll allow a up to a few inches of snow, mostly at the beginning, before much of it melts away as rain and above freezing temperatures move into the area. A more specific map is pictured below.

A look at our snowfall expectations for this storm system. (WNEM)

For areas that flip over to rain, which may become scattered into the afternoon, there will be a secondary round of snow that needs to pass through later in the afternoon and evening, but with temperatures expected to be above freezing as it passes through, accumulations are currently expected to remain minor, if any. We’ll monitor this closely tomorrow as it occurs.

How the radar may look at 7 PM Saturday. (WNEM)

High temperatures will be as warm as the low 50s in our warmest areas, with 30s to the far north in our coldest areas. That of course, will be the factor in why we see such a divide in conditions around the area on Saturday.

Winds will be gusty, with gusts between 30 to 45 miles per hour at times, with sustained winds between 15 to 25 miles per hour. The direction will start easterly in the morning, with a transition to west and northwesterly in the afternoon and evening.

How the radar may look at 1 AM Sunday. (WNEM)

The system pulls away from us on Saturday night, with everyone drying out by midnight or before. Lows will settle in the 20s for overnight lows.

