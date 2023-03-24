Wendy’s plans to sell a former McDonald’s fan-favorite item

Wendy's says its wrap is different because the chicken isn't fried and is bigger – making for more of a meal.
Wendy's says its wrap is different because the chicken isn’t fried and is bigger – making for more of a meal.(Wendy's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (CNN) – McDonald’s no longer sells snack wraps, but fans could soon find it at a rival restaurant.

Wendy’s is adding a grilled chicken ranch wrap to its menu.

The fast-food chain says its wrap is different because the chicken isn’t fried and is bigger – making for more of a meal.

McDonald’s phased out snack wraps because franchises said they were too complicated to make, but fans keep asking for them back.

A petition on change.org has more than 17,000 signatures in favor of bringing back the snack.

