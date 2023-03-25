Drying out tonight, Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been an interesting day around Mid-Michigan to say the least, with some areas seeing rain, others seeing snow, and some seeing a little bit of everything!

And as we head through the evening hours tonight, we’re not done quite yet with a few more snow showers left to go, and we’ll even have a bit of wind to deal with before our Saturday storm system pulls away from us. Once it eventually does, we should be able to quiet down for a bit on Sunday and the sunshine should make an appearance as we close out the weekend.

This Evening & Overnight

Snowfall accumulations from this point forward (5:30 PM) should be relatively minor, with most, if not all areas checking in at 1″ or less. If anyone goes above 1″, it would be more of the exception rather than the rule. The best chance would likely be in our far northern areas closer to Houghton Lake where the Winter Storm Warning still exists until 11 PM.

Low temperatures Saturday night. (WNEM)

Otherwise, plan for snow to exit the region by midnight if not before, with decreasing clouds for most areas overnight. Northern areas will be less prone to clear due to lake-effect clouds lingering into the night. Lows will settle in the 20s tonight.

Winds will be a factor through the evening, especially in the Wind Advisory area of the Thumb. Gusts of 35 to 45 miles per hour will be possible during this time. Elsewhere gusts may be a bit lighter, but still breezy. This will keep wind chills much colder in the teens and low 20s. Sustained winds will be out of the west around 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Sunday

Clouds may be more likely to the north Sunday morning than areas to the south. (WNEM)

Skies will start with sunshine for most of the area on Sunday, and we should keep it around a good chunk of the day. You may see skies gradually fill in a little bit more through the day, but overall, it should be a much more pleasant day.

Winds should lighten up, but remain westerly around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts near 20 miles per hour. Highs should land in the lower to upper 40s on Sunday.

High temperatures for Sunday. (WNEM)

Dry weather is expected through most of the day, but some late evening snow is possible as a weak system moves on by. The best chance of seeing snow out of this system is primarily to the south of our area, however it may clip the southern half of the TV5 viewing area, with the I-69 corridor having the best chance. Accumulations are possible, but expecting them to be less than 1″. And that’s if we see this system move in at all.

Overnight lows into Monday will be in the 20s, so if we do see snow, we’ll need to keep an eye on the roads early Monday.

Snow becomes possible late Sunday evening into Monday morning. (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.