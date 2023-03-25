Saginaw police ask for help identifying critically injured man

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is requesting assistance identifying a person who jumped off a crosswalk over I-675.

On Thursday, March 23 about 7:30 p.m., police said a man climbed on the fence-covered crosswalk over I-675 near N. 14th Street and jumped onto the highway. Police said the man sustained multiple severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital, and then transferred to a hospital outside of the area.

Police said the man is in critical condition.

“This person had no identification on him. A fingerprint scanner was used to try to find out who he is, but it was unsuccessful. We need to ID him and notify his family or friends,” said Det. Sgt. Oscar Lopez.

Police said the individual is a white man possibly in his late 20s or early 30s. He is about 5′8″ with a thin build and weighs about 150-160 pounds.

He has longer blond hair, a mustache, and a light beard, according to police.

Police said he was wearing a green coat, black sweatpants, a bright neon green/yellow short-sleeve shirt, and black- and camo-colored boots.

Anyone with information on the identity of this person is asked to call Det. Phil Graves at 989-759-1761.

