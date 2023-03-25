Saginaw Police to use new program to connect during crisis

Saginaw Police officers are getting a new tool to help them better respond to calls for people struggling with mental illness.(WNEM TV5)
By Hannah Jewell
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police officers are getting a new tool to help them better respond to calls for people struggling with mental illness.

The program, “Crisis Connect”, launches on Tuesday.

“You can do video, or you can call them, and all different languages throughout,” said Casey Stadler, one of six Saginaw Police officers who will be using the program. “I’m excited to put it to work, and I mean, we’ve already had a few instances where we could have used this.”

The program comes from a grant from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. iPads will be used to help in their responses to calls for domestic and mental health crises.

“We made a commitment that we are going to train and work with our law enforcement,” said Supervisor of Crisis Intervention Services, Nancy Johnson.

The effort is the first of its kind in the area.

“We have staff on call; staff that will be present. Live mental health therapists that will engage with the officers on the iPad,” Johnson said. “The person and the mental health commission can talk together to decide is it something that can be handled with some outpatient services and referral? Is it something that maybe needs a higher level of care?”

Most importantly, Stadler believes the iPads will de-escalate some tense situations.

“We can hand the iPad right to them and they can talk to someone that’s not law enforcement. Because not everybody wants to talk with us,” Stadler said. “I mean, I get it. We’re not as trained as the crisis office is. If they want to talk to them and not to us, here’s the iPad, I can go in the other room and we go from there.”

The goal is to expand the service for use 24/7 and for it to be eventually used by the entire Saginaw Police Department and other departments in Saginaw County.

