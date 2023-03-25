Soggy & windy conditions Saturday, then drying out Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The entire mixed-bag of rain, wintry mix, and snow began moving into Mid-Michigan during the middle of the night and will go on through the daytime today. This will be a great day to get anything indoors done! The wet weather doesn’t stick around all weekend though, by Sunday we’re back to dry weather with temperatures holding in the 40s on a more widespread basis.

If you have any plans that take you on the roads this Saturday, drive safely! We’re already seeing slow downs up north where the Winter Weather Advisory is. There is also a Winter Storm Warning for Roscommon County, then Wind Advisories for the Thumb. The details on these alerts can be found on our Weather Alerts page.

Today & Tonight

If you do have to leave the house this morning, check in with the Interactive Radar to see the rain and snow moving through. We’ll stick with snow to the north and rain to the south through this morning. The image below is at noon today, the area of wintry mix between snow and rain is going to land on a line from around Mt. Pleasant to Standish. At this time, temperatures will likely have at least a 10 degree split between the north and south.

Midday Saturday we have snow up north and rain to the south. (WNEM)

Through the afternoon, we’ll begin to see the colder air on the backside of this storm system wrapping back around. This will start with our western counties. This will also cause a northerly, then westerly, shift of the wind.

Cold air from the north will start wrapping around during the afternoon. (WNEM)

Snow showers will eventually just be scattered heading through the evening hours. By midnight, the snow will be wrapping up with clouds breaking up a bit during the overnight hours.

By Saturday evening, only scattered snow showers remain. (WNEM)

When snowfall comes to an end, we’re expecting the highest totals in our northern locations. Houghton Lake and Rose City stand the best chance at picking up 4″ to 8″ of a heavy, wet snow. Just south of there through Harrison, West Branch, and Hale, 3″ to 6″ can be expected. Clare, Mt. Pleasant, Gladwin, and Standish have a better chance at 1″ to 5″. South of that Mt. Pleasant to Standish line, this will mostly be rain. Even if the snow can stick, it will melt through the day as temperatures warm up above freezing. For total rainfall, at least 0.50″ is expected.

The highest totals are expected north, while anywhere in the southern half of our area sees mostly rain. (WNEM)

Wind speeds will be at their strongest during the evening hours, and across the Thumb. These gusts will be from the west with gusts up to 40 to 45 mph. Although there isn’t a widespread threat of power outages in the Thumb, it is possible that wind could damage some powerlines, or break tree limbs or fell trees onto powerlines nearby.

Saturday evening sees the strongest wind gusts, especially across the Thumb. Speeds will be up to 40-45 mph. (WNEM)

Sunday

Much quieter weather prevails on Sunday with clouds breaking up a bit and temperatures reaching into the 40s for more areas. We’ll see variably cloudy skies and highs ranging from the lower to middle 40s from north to south. The wind will be westerly at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Sunday will make a return to the 40s for everyone. (WNEM)

There is a small chance for a wintry mix to move back into our southern counties on Sunday night, though this chance is on the lower end. We’ll still keep an eye on it as it could lead to some slippery areas near Flint on Monday morning.

Sunday night could possible see more snow and rain showers returning to the south. (WNEM)

For a look into the last week of March, head to our full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

