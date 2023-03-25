Spirit battle Storm live on WNEM TV5+ Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit (36-25-3-2) host the Guelph Storm (34-28-4-1) Saturday, March 25, at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight’s Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

Prior to puck drop, the Spirit will honor the billet families who have housed players this season.

Tickets:

Ticketmaster

Phone: (989) 497-7747

In-Person: Saginaw Spirit Store (6321 State St.), Dow Event Center Box Office

Broadcast:

Television: WNEM TV5+, CHL TV, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 467

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

Last Time:

Saginaw lost 7-3 to the Soo Greyhounds Friday, March 24, at the GFL Memorial Gardens. Lincoln Moore scored two goals while James Guo earned two assists for the Spirit. Andrew Oke played the first 40 minutes for Saginaw, stopping 30 of 35 shots faced. Brett Fullterton finished out the game for the Spirit, stopping one of three shots sent his way.

Box Score & Highlights

Guelph won 3-0 over the Erie Otters Friday, March 24, at the Sleeman Centre in Guelph, Ontario. Brayden Gillespie earned his first career shutout by stopping all 14 shots faced.

Box Score & Highlights

This Season:

This is the fourth and final matchup between these two teams, with Saginaw winning all three games played so far. In the last game, which took place on February 17, saw the Spirit win 4-2 in Guelph. In that game, Mitchell Smith earned three assists including his 100th OHL point, while Tristan Lennox stopped 21 of 23 shots for the Spirit. Max Namestnikov and Valentin Zhugin each potted a goal while Patrick Leaver made 25 saves on 29 shots.

Players to Watch:

Lincoln Moore has had an immediate impact for the Spirit since returning from injury on March 15. Since then, the rookie has scored four points (2G, 2A) in his last four games. Minnesota Wild pick Hunter Haight has the most points (58) while Vegas Golden Knights pick Matyas Sapovaliv has the most goals (26) for Saginaw. Michigan native Dean Loukus leads his team in assists (39). Michael Misa’s 55 points continue to lead OHL rookies. Tristan Lennox holds the best goals against average (GAA) with a 3.15. Andrew Oke has the highest save percentage (SV%) with an .895.

Matthew Poitras’ 93 points and 77 assists are the most for any Storm skater. Only Sarnia’s Ty Voit has more assists than Poitras in the entire league. Max Namestnikov has the most goals (36) for his team. Brayden Gillspie holds the best GAA for Guelph with a 3.42. Patrick Leaver has the highest SV% with an .884.

Saginaw has three (3) players drafted into the National Hockey League (NHL), including Matyas Sapovaliv (Vegas), Tristan Lennox (New York Islanders), and Hunter Haight (Minnesota).

Guelph has four (4) players drafted into the NHL, including Jake Karabela (Washington), Matthew Poitras (Boston), Michael Buchinger (St. Louis), and Chandler Romeo (Ottawa).

