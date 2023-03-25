‘We feel great’: Michigan AFL-CIO president praises right-to-work repeal

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Unions across Michigan are celebrating a victory after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation that repeals the state’s right-to-work law.

“There’s been a 40-year attack on unions and workers in this country, but we’re back on the rise,” said Michigan AFL-CIO President Ron Bieber.

Whitmer’s signature came nearly 10 years to the day the law took effect after it was passed by Republicans during a lame-duck session. When right-to-work passed, just over 17 percent of Michigan’s workforce was unionized. As of last year, just over 15 percent of employees were unionized, which is a steady drop from 30 years earlier when that figure was nearly 27 percent.

“We feel great,” Bieber said.

The Michigan AFL-CIO is doing a victory lap after right-to-work was officially repealed. The president of the federation said it’s a long time coming.

“This is a historic first step to making Michigan a workers’ rights state again. Give working people in Michigan a fair shot at a decent life again,” Bieber said.

Since 2012, right-to-work had allowed those in unionized workplaces to opt out of paying union dues and fees, which is something Bieber said wasn’t fair.

“You should have to pay your fair share of the cost for everyone benefitting from the results of a collective bargaining agreement,” he said.

David Worthams, the director of employment policy at the Michigan Manufacturers Association, said that without right-to-work, Michigan won’t be as competitive when attracting new businesses.

“We’re definitely looking at a long-range challenge to bring in all the different technologies to build an electronic vehicle, build the batteries, build the chips and the things of that nature,” Worthams said.

However, Bieber disputes the notion by opponents that Michigan will be less competitive.

“They don’t define what competitive means, so I’ll define it for you. It means workers make less money. Less money going into the pockets of working families. It means workers have less or no benefits, including health care benefits,” Bieber said.

He said it’s all about leveling the playing field.

“We just want to see fairness and equitability for our workers,” he said.

