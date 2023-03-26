Beecher defeats Traverse City St. Francis to win 10th State Championship

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - One of the most successful high school basketball programs in Genesee County is back at the Breslin Center for a 3rd straight year. The Beecher Buccaneers won the Division 3 state title two years ago, and tonight the Bucs were looking for championship number 10.

Against Traverse City St. Francis, the Bucs opened the game red hot. Robert Lee Jr. capped off an 8-0 opening run with an emphatic dunk for Beecher.

The Gladiators would bounce back though to take a three point lead going into halftime. In the 2nd half, Robert Lee wouldn’t cool off. The Senior who was on the 2021 championship team was lights out shooting tonight, finishing with 29 points, 11 boards and shot 12 of 19.

The Bucs responded to being down at the half by outscoring St. Francis 20-7 to retake the lead. Once they took the lead back, they wouldn’t lose it all game. The Bucs beat the Gladiators 64-50 and for the 10th time, Beecher High school has won a State Championship.

“We just say in the locker room a lot, we didn’t come this far just to come this far,” Robert Lee Jr. said after the game. “We worked hard and why not get a reward like this for working hard?”

“Man it feel good,” senior guard Jacoby Holliday said.

Holliday was quick to big up Lee after the game and all he’s done for Beecher. “We got Robert. Robert Lee, supposed to be Mr. Basketball. I feel like he should’ve won Mr. Basketball. Our starting five give it their all the whole game you know? We got people coming off the bench. I think we deserve this, we played good, we’re state champs.”

Head coach Marquise Gray made it to this point as a player with Beecher in 2003 but wasn’t able to win the state title. Now in only his 2nd year as coach, he can say he’s won a championship for BucTown.

“Losing my father at a young age. My mom raising my brothers and myself, single mother. Being a neighboorhood kid, an inner city neighborhood kid. I could’ve easily gotten lost in a lot of stuff and not to say that I was perfect, but what saved my life was basketball.” Gray said.

“You know sometimes god gives you certain gifts to protect your stupid behind and I think basketball was a gift that he gave to me to protect me from all the other stuff.”

With this being the final game Robert Lee has played with Beecher, he plans on coming back next year to see how the team looks and he has faith in what the guys can accomplish. “They know now what takes so they’ve been here, they’re experienced now, and there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be back,” Lee said.

It’s a community and a school with basketball in its genes. Beecher grinded and battled to get back here to Breslin, and two out of the last three years they’ve came here, they’ve brought back a title to the city of Flint.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.