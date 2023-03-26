Jake Witt shines at Central Michigan Pro Day, now awaits NFL Draft

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Jake Witt is a name made popular in the U.P. First at Ewen Trout-Creek where he scored more than 1,000 points in basketball and grabbed 1,000 rebounds, next at Michigan Tech where he took those basketball talents to the collegiate hardwood. Finally, Witt arrived at Northern Michigan University where he began to play football and now his name is heard amongst NFL scouts as a top draft prospect. Jake said he wants to remind all the younger athletes that achieving your goals is possible.

“Coming from one of the smallest possible high schools, playing 8-man football, then going to a small university and still being able to be in this position that I am right now. I just want to show and prove to those younger kids or to anybody really that just because you’re from a small area doesn’t have to be a boundary, said Witt. “It really isn’t a boundary at all. You can strive for the best and if you have an opportunity that is given to you and you jump on it there’s no saying you can’t achieve it, regardless of where you come from.”

Witt’s achievements were shown far and wide in the combine, as he scored a 9.8 out of 10 in his Relative Athletic Score. The score is top two percent of all-time for offensive tackles with records dating back to 1987. Dustin Brancheau, Witt’s trainer at AdvantEDGE in Marquette, said earlier in the year, Witt could be the best offensive lineman in the draft and now has the numbers to prove it.

“With his vertical jump and broad jump being the best of all-time at 37 inches tying the all-time high and also a 1,003 in the broad jump that was the all-time furthest. He also had the fastest 40-yard dash of this year’s draft, said Brancheau. “Those are the big three everybody looks at and to measure at 6′7″ just a little over 6′7″ that is something we were really excited about.”

It’s safe to say Jake Witt put on a performance of a lifetime at Central Michigan Pro Day and to quote an article from The Athletic, written by one of the nation’s top writers and NFL analyst Dane Brugler, “He is going to be drafted said one NFL scout.” Whether Witt is drafted or finds a free agent deal, Jake has proven his worth and will look to have a chance to make his football journey continue, we just have to wait to see where he ends up.”

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27, and ends on Saturday, April 29. The first round will take place on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET., with rounds two and three on Friday and the last four on Saturday.

If you are wanting to watch the draft ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network are scheduled to broadcast all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

