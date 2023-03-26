Quieter Sunday before Sunday night snow south

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Soggy weather moved out Mid-Michigan overnight on Saturday, and we begin this Sunday with a lot of sun! Today will be much quieter than Saturday, at least during the day. By tonight, a quick moving system brings a light snow to the southern half of our viewing area. After that, dry weather holds on longer into Monday and Tuesday.

Today

Skies have cleared out immensely overnight so this Sunday starts off very sunny! It has cooled down a little with those clearer skies, so if you’re heading out for any Sunday morning plans, you’ll still need a heavier jacket. We stay sunny through the morning by see signs of change this afternoon as clouds begin moving in. Despite more of the cloud coverage, we reach a high of 45 in the Tri-Cities with a west wind at 5 to 15 mph. Flint will be a couple of degrees warmer than that.

Sunday will be in the middle 40s. (WNEM)

This evening is where the snow moves in. There could be some drizzle mixed in at the start, but this will change primarily to all snow for the middle of the upcoming night.

Sunday evening just holds a few rain and snow showers ahead of the main snow. (WNEM)

Tonight

The snow will continue through the middle of the overnight time period, but it will already be making its way out of here by the morning drive Monday. Surely, there will be wet and slippery conditions for the morning drive though. This will be most prevalent anywhere from the Tri-Cities and south. Conditions will dry up through the morning, especially as traffic picks up creating dry lines in travel lanes.

Sunday night sees a quick round of snow. (WNEM)

Snow totals will land at 1″ or less; however, some towns may get a little more lucky and pick up between 1″ and 2″. If you park out side and live in the Flint area, you’ll need an extra couple of minutes to brush off your car in the morning!

Sunday night sees 1" or less of snow. (WNEM)

Lows fall to around 30 degrees with a north wind from 5 to 10 mph. That wind direction along with temperatures below freezing will the give the snow a bit of an easier time to stick.

Sunday night sees lows just below freezing. (WNEM)

Monday

Mostly cloudy skies will hold through the day and it will stay cooler. A high of only 41 degrees is expected with a northeast wind at 5 to 15 mph. The shoreline will be cooler as a result of that wind, too. Overall, a quiet start to the workweek, just chilly!

Monday will be in the lower 40s. (WNEM)

