Saginaw closes regular season against Owen Sound

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit (36-26-3-2) play their final game of the regular season by hosting the Owen Sound Attack (32-28-6-1) Sunday, March 26, at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight’s Game:

Puck drop is at 5:30 p.m.

Tonight, the Spirit will honor overage players Theo Hill, Mitchell Smith, and Tristan Lennox in their final regular season OHL game. After the game’s conclusion, the Spirit will auction off the team’s game-worn home jerseys.

Tickets:

Ticketmaster

Phone: (989) 497-7747

In-Person: Saginaw Spirit Store (6321 State St.), Dow Event Center Box Office

Broadcast:

Television: CHL TV, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 469

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

Last Time:

Saginaw lost 7-3 to the Guelph Storm Saturday, March 25, at the Dow Event Center. Joey Willis and Matyas Sapovaliv each recorded a goal and an assist for Saginaw. Brett Fullerton got the start for the Spirit, stopping 20 of 27 shots faced.

Box Score & Highlights

Owen Sound defeated the Flint Firebirds 6-4 Saturday, March 25, at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan. Deni Goure, Landen Hookey, and Cedrick Guindon each scored a goal and an assist for the Attack.

Box Score & Highlights

This Season:

This is the second and final matchup between these two teams, with Saginaw winning the first game 3-2. In that game, which took place on February 18, saw Matyas Sapovaliv net two goals while Tristan Lennox stopped 25 of 27 shots for the Spirit. Cedrick Guindon and Kaleb Lawrence each potted a goal for the Attack. Goaltender Carter George got the start for Owen Sound, stopping 31 of 34 shots faced.

Players to Watch:

Matyas Sapovaliv has been a model of consistency, scoring five points (2G, 3A) in his last four games for the Spirit. The Vegas Golden Knights pick leads his team in goals (27) as well. Dean Loukus has the most assists (39) while Hunter Haight has the most points (58) for Saginaw. Tristan Lennox has the best goals against average (GAA) for Saginaw with a 3.15, while Andrew Oke leads the way with an .895 SV%.

Colby Barlow has the most points (79) and goals (46) for Owen Sound. He sits fifth in the OHL’s points race, but nobody has more game-winning goals than Barlow’s 12.. Sam Sedley’s 48 assists are the most for any Attack skater. George Carter holds top goaltending marks for his team, posting a 2.41 GAA and a .924 SV%.

Saginaw has three (3) players drafted into the National Hockey League (NHL), including Matyas Sapovaliv (Vegas), Tristan Lennox (New York Islanders), and Hunter Haight (Minnesota).

Owen Sound has three (3) players drafted into the NHL, including Cedrick Guindon (Montreal), Servac Petrovsky (Minnesota), and Caleb Lawrence (Los Angeles).

