2020 election challenge dismissed by Michigan appeals court

(wabi)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the last outstanding challenges related to Michigan’s 2020 election was dismissed by an appeals court, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

The suit, Ryan v. Benson, first filed in October 2020, claimed in part that private grant money awarded to local governments running elections violated Equal Protection rights.

The plaintiff claimed the specific grant in question from the Center for Technology & Civic Life directed money to only certain jurisdictions to affect the outcome of elections.

But documents produced during the litigation revealed the plaintiffs each resided in jurisdictions benefitted by private grant funding in the 2020 election cycle, and Court of Claims Judge Thomas Cameron dismissed their complaint as moot.

“My department is committed to defending Michigan’s elections and election results against baseless accusations which seek to undermine faith in our democracy,” Nessel said. “We will continue to safeguard the will of the voters against meritless attacks such as this one.”

