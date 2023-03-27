71-year-old woman killed in Midland Co. crash

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – A 71-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Midland County over the weekend.

It happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 25 on N. Meridian Road, south of W. Justin Court in Homer Township.

The investigation by the Midland County Sheriff’s Office indicates a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox was travelling northbound on N. Meridian Road when a 2005 Buick LaCrosse travelling southbound lost control on the snowy, slush covered road and crossed the center line, colliding with the Equinox.

The passenger of the Equinox, 71-year-old Pamela Kay St. John, of Midland, was pronounce dead at the scene.

The driver of the Equinox, St. John’s 74-year-old husband, and the driver of the LaCrosse, a 20-year-old Midland woman, were transported to an area hospital for treatment of the injuries they suffered in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

While there is no evidence indicating alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash, toxicology results are pending and a final report will be sent to the Midland County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

