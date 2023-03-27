Another threatening note closes Bay City Central School for Monday

By WNEM Digital
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City Central High School is closed Monday, March 27 because of another threatening note towards the school community.

Bay City Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Bigelow said the district is working closely with law enforcement to investigate. This comes after the district closed the school Friday for similar threats.

“We would like to emphasize that the safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority,” Dr. Bigelow said.

The district canceled all school activities, including extracurricular events and after-school programs.

This is a developing story, stay with WNEMTV5 for the latest information.

