Celebrity basketball game raises money for charity

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As March Madness is in full swing, local and nationally known celebrities are hooping it up for charity in Saginaw.

With the tip of a ball celebrity athletes and personalities hit the court for the 8th Annual Tri-City WELS Men’s Basketball Celebrity All-Star Game to raise money for charity.

“To get people to know about Carter Kits, what they...what, they’re out there trying to do what they’re out there trying to accomplish and you know, they can come out and see a few celebrities play a little basketball at the same time,” said Michael Priebe from Tri-City WELS Men’s Basketball League.

Each year the game raises money and brings attention to a different charity. This year the game benefitted Carter Kits: a non-profit that provides a duffle bag full of sensory items for first responders to use when they are on calls that involve a person who is sensory challenged, including people with autism.

Carter Kits Co-Founder Justin Severs said, ”Inside the bag there’s a weighted blanket, noise cancelling ear muffs, a 24 piece toy, fidget toy set, a nonverbal card, things that help first responders when responding to calls involving individuals with autism.”

Severs, who is a police officer, realized the need for the kits when his son, Carter, was diagnosed with autism.

“It really opened my eyes that we needed to learn a little bit more about it to be able to help better help the community,” said Severs.

A need so great that more than 7,000 Carter Kits have been distributed across 35 states.

Two of WNEM TV5′s own, Meg McCleod and Chris Easlick played in the game and their team won by about 50 points.

