Commission approves second recall petition against Burton councilman

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Genesee County Elections Commission approved a recall on Burton City Councilman Greg Hull on Monday, March 27.

After a second attempt, the commission approved the recall after Hull plead guilty to a misdemeanor for operating while intoxicated.

Jeffery Hickson, the recall organizer and petitioner, said that justice had been served, but the real work was just beginning.

“I want to thank the Election Commission for approving this recall. I think my determination and consistency of holding our local elected officials accountable is paying off. Now, we roll up our sleeves and get to work,” Hickson said.

According to Hickson, it is unknown how many signatures are needed but in 10 days, they can begin to collect signatures.

“This is about doing what’s right,” Hickson said.

Hickson said he has a team of Burton residents that are ready to circulate petitions and recall Hull.

