Grant program provides free tuition for corrections officers

A new grant program provides tuition-free courses for corrections officers at community...
A new grant program provides tuition-free courses for corrections officers at community colleges in Michigan.(Michigan Department of Corrections)
By Emily Brown
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A new grant program provides tuition-free courses for corrections officers at community colleges in Michigan.

Current state law requires corrections officers to complete 15 college credits before they can be employed. To help complete the requirement, the Michigan Corrections Officer Grant Program is supporting tuition and fees at local community colleges.

Correction officers must meet the following criteria to be eligible for the grant and free tuition:

  • Be employed by the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC);
  • Have earned less than 15 college credits;
  • Received approval from MDOC for the program; and
  • Enrolled at a community college in Michigan.

While the grant program covers tuition and fees, it will not cover costs for textbooks and/or supplies.

The grant program only applies to the 31 approved community colleges in Michigan.

To learn more information about the Michigan Department of Corrections, you can visit their website.

You can find information about the grant program on their careers page which also includes a list of the approved colleges.

