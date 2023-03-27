Police arrest 16-year-old student in Bay City Central threat case

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old student has been arrested after Bay City Central High School received two threatening notes - one on Friday, March 24 and one on Monday, March 27.

The school was closed on both days due to the threats, which were left on an entry door of the school.

On Friday and Monday, officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety searched the school and surrounding area but found nothing in addition to the note.

The note was handwritten and appears to have the same handwriting as the previous note, Bay City Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Bigelow said.

“We would like to emphasize that the safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority,” Bigelow said.

The district canceled all school activities, including extracurricular events and after-school programs.

Investigators recovered digital and physical evidence from both incidents, which led to the arrest of a 16-year-old Bay City Central High School student, police said.

The student, who is believed to have been involved in both incidents, was arrested about 1 p.m. on Monday, March 27. The student was lodged at the Bay County Juvenile Center and the case has been forwarded to the Bay County Prosecutor’s Office for charges.

If you have any information about this case, call the Bay City Department of Public Safety at 989-892-8571.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.