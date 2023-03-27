Quick round of snow overnight & early Monday for some

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was a beautiful spring day around Mid-Michigan, with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures surging into the 50s for most of the area.

This was a day we needed after a messy start to the weekend on Saturday. But as we know, spring in Michigan is always a fun ride, and for some parts of the area, a quick hitting round of snow is expected overnight and early Monday. Some of that snow will have a chance to accumulate. If you didn’t want to hear that, there is a positive. We’re getting into the time of year where it doesn’t stick around long.

Late This Evening & Tuesday

Some areas are seeing rain move in as of 9 PM, and this system is expected to expand northward a bit into the Tri-Cities and Thumb region. As it does so, we expect a changeover to snow as temperatures cool off into the late night hours. There is a chance that this snow may even expand as far north as Clare, Gladwin, and Arenac counties, but it’s expected to be much lighter in these areas.

Snow is possible early Monday morning. (WNEM)

Although accumulation is expected on mostly grassy surfaces, and the ground temperatures are warmer this time of year than say January, if snow comes down heavy enough, it can accumulate on the roads, even if our temperatures remain around freezing or above. We saw this situation play out in certain areas on Saturday of this weekend. There is a small chance that snow briefly could come down as heavy as 0.50″ to 1″ per hour, which would do the job and cause roads in those areas to be slippery. However, that doesn’t mean all areas will. Bottom line, drive to conditions tomorrow morning.

Accumulations shouldn’t be too heavy, with generally 1-3″ of snow expected. And areas in the far north, likely won’t even see a flake. A more specific snowfall accumulation map is posted below.

1-3" of snow is possible early Monday. Most accumulation should be on grassy surfaces. (WNEM)

Snow should end in all areas by 8-9 AM, and the rest of the day is expected to be dry.

We should dry out quickly on Monday. (WNEM)

High temperatures will warm up into the upper 30s and low 40s, which may melt most of the snow by the end of the day. We’re getting to be that time of year as well. Winds will be north northeasterly around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

High temperatures on Monday. (WNEM)

