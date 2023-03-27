Ralphie the ‘demon dog’ gets another chance at a new home

The Niagara SPCA said it finally found a perfect adopted for Ralphie.
The Niagara SPCA said it finally found a perfect adopted for Ralphie.(Niagara SPCA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The infamous so-called “Fire-Breathing Demon” dog is getting a fourth chance at a forever home.

Ralphie is the 1-year-old, 26-pound French bulldog described by a New York shelter as a “terror in a somewhat small package.”

The Niagara SPCA said it finally found a perfect adopter for him after he was returned three times.

Hopefully, Ralphie’s new owner Jason, whose last name was not provided, can handle the pup since he trains dogs for the Department of Energy in Tennessee.

Before Ralphie went home with Jason, the dog completed a six-week boarding and training program.

It helped with his reactivity around other dogs, which is important because Jason already has a French bulldog, a dachshund and a German shepherd.

Jason said the reformed canine is now getting acquainted with his new pack.

Ralphie’s adventures are being documented on Instagram @demondogralphie.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday night sees a quick round of snow.
Quieter Sunday before Sunday night snow south
Black- and camo-colored boots the unidentified subject was wearing.
Police identifying critically injured man
Bay City Central
Another threatening note closes Bay City Central School for Monday
Habitat for Humanity is breaking ground on six new houses in Owosso, but first, they are asking...
Habitat for Humanity in need of volunteers for Owosso build
Keith Urban to headline Northern Lights Music Fest
Keith Urban slated to headline Inaugural Northern Lights Music Fest

Latest News

TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, March 27
Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a...
LIVE: 3 students, shooter at Tennessee school dead, authorities say
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Shooting at Nashville elementary school
Justine Johnson is charged in the murder of her 3-year-old daughter. She told an investigator a...
Mother sentenced to life for killing 3-year-old daughter
This photo provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office shows Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, who was...
Plastic surgeon charged with murder in Florida lawyer’s death